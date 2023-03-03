TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 returns to show itself with a trailer of the gameplay which takes us back to Snaefell Mountain, the fascinating route that we have already seen in action and which is covered here in Section 4, between tree-lined avenues and small urban settlements.

To be released in May 2023, TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 will change the development team compared to the first two episodes, passing into the hands of the Italians RaceWard Studio, but it does not seem to have given up its prerogatives.

The event on which the game is based is in fact the most spectacular and risky that existsand the sequences testify to the great sensation of speed that is perceived on board the bike, launched at full speed inside urban streets that were not designed for this kind of competition.

Within a couple of months we’ll find out whether or not the guys at RaceWard Studio have managed to enrich the experience compared to the past, while on a technical level it seems a good job has been done so far, judging by the videos.