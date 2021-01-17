Former Russian boxer Konstantin Tszyu has named a way to bring mixed-style (MMA) fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov back to the sport. His words are quoted by “Championship.com”.

Tszyu said that the main thing is to get permission from Nurmagomedov’s mother. “My mom never wanted me to perform. I keep my word. For Khabib, mom’s decision matters. And that’s right, ”he added. Also, the athlete felt that the Russian needs motivation and the right financial proposal.

On January 16, President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White made an address regarding the future Russian fighter. According to him, Nurmagomedov may return if the athletes at UFC 257 show outstanding results and make him want to return.

Nurmagomedov announced his retirement in October last year after defeating American Justin Gage. He explained the decision to leave the sport with a desire to spend more time with his mother, who does not want him to fight without his father’s supervision.