Russian boxer Kostya Tszyu on Monday, April 5, expressed his condolences over the death of sports commentator Vladimir Gendlin.

“A big loss for all boxers. We have known him for a very long time. The most sincere and deepest condolences to all those close to him, his friends. We all knew each other. This is a loss for our boxing family, ”the athlete told the TV channel REN TV…

Earlier in the day, it became known about Gendlin’s death due to pneumonia.

Vladimir Gendlin was born on May 26, 1936 in Moscow. He is a master of sports in boxing. In the amateur ring, he had 51 fights, in which he won 50 victories.

After completing his performances, he worked as a children’s coach at the Olympic base in Kislovodsk. He was the president of the Red Stars club, and then the general manager of the Russian Boxers’ Union. He worked as a journalist, was the author of documentaries about Konstantin Tszyu, Oleg Maskaev, Sergei Artemiev and other boxers.

Gendlin is also a two-time winner of the TEFI television award in the nomination “Sports commentator / host of a sports program” (2003, 2009). At the Congress of the World Boxing Union in 1995, his program “Big Ring” was recognized as the best program about boxing.