After the game there was talk of so-called basic elements. Argirios Giannikis kept saying the word, once, twice, three times. Over the past 90 minutes, TSV 1860 Munich had left a pretty worrying impression, and now their coach was making sentences that sounded like crisis rhetoric.

The goals conceded were “much too easy,” Giannikis criticized at the press conference after the 4-0 defeat in Saarbrücken and then answered the question of how he wanted to bring about a turnaround after the third defeat in a row: “by working on the content work and limit ourselves to the basic elements”. So it’s all about fighting, scratching and biting. It’s already sixty again, and Giannikis, 44, seems overwhelmed.

“The last three games have put us back in a situation that is sharp and dangerous,” said Sixty’s coach. There are still four points that separate his team from the relegation zone; But the 90 minutes from Saarbrücken had such force and gave such a deep insight that an apocalyptic mood spread in the area. How poorly the Lions defended, how motionless they were in some scenes, how rarely they put themselves in the spotlight on the offensive and, above all, how little development has been seen for months, all of this sets alarm bells ringing in Giesing.

The question of whether Giannikis is still the right person to lead this team has been discussed in the area for months. But whenever the noose seemed to be tightening, Sixty came back with unexpected victories and let the debates fall silent again. But the zero four in Saarbrücken was a turning point, simply too much of a bad thing, a defeat that doesn’t allow us to continue like this.

“Of course I have the strength. Of course I like working with the team,” says Giannikis

When Giannikis was asked after the game whether he still had the strength that was now needed to stop the decline, he replied: “Of course I have the strength. Of course I like working with the team.” Giannikis managed to say these two sentences without seeming particularly combative. Or was the fire in him just not visible because the defeat hit him hard and cast a veil over everything from which Gianniki’s courage could have drawn?

The fact that Sixty is still struggling with personnel problems and also had to make do in Saarbrücken without its regular central defenders Jesper Verlaat and Raphael Schifferl cannot be an explanation for the fact that Giannikis himself missed what he called basic elements in the 90 minutes. Sixty’s coach also admitted this afterwards, but he essentially just reeled off the program that he has reeled off so many times at press conferences.

Giannikis generally conducts his media rounds in a single tone. Whether he talks about victories or defeats; Whether it’s about the opponent or the players who are not available to him at the weekend: Giannikis’ sound is always the same. But: Don’t special situations also require special measures? After an abrasion like in Saarbrücken, shouldn’t Giannikis be keen to show fighting spirit and radiate with every fiber of his being that he is ready to turn the tide? Especially since the next opponent on Saturday (2 p.m.) in the Grünwalder Stadium is 17th in the table. VfB Stuttgart II is coming up.

While Giannikis also did his job according to the rules in Saarbrücken, his team didn’t even do that. Before Sebastian Vasiliadis made it 0-1 after just under half an hour, Julian Guttau had hit the post, but otherwise Sixty remained pale in the game. This was followed by the 0:2 shortly before the break by Tim Civeja and the 0:3 after the break by Kasim Rabihic.

There was still over half an hour to play in Ludwigspark, but Giannikis had already finished the game after conceding the third goal. “At some point you have to acknowledge that there’s not much left to gain from the game,” Sixty’s coach said later. That was honest, but it didn’t exactly show that there was someone there who didn’t want to leave any stone unturned to get it right. On the other hand, and Argirios Giannikis had made this clear often enough: in Saarbrücken his team was missing even the basic elements. And then there is really no football game to be won.