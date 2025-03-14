Trainer Heiko Herrlich already calls it “a miracle” if the SpVgg Unterhaching would still be left behind. Before a game like the TSV 1860 Munich (Saturday, 4.30 p.m., Grünwalder Stadium), he tries to “clear himself from the table situation”. Sixty coach Patrick Glöckner finds the table situation completely irrelevant, “the game has a cup character”. This is correct in that it could get the final character: if Haching descends and the lions hold the league, it could have been the last derby for a while.

The lions have not lost for three games and have built up a small distance from the relegation ranks, the 0-0 at Wies Wiesbaden was boring, but the team seems to be there to integrate something like stability into the game. Glöckner says: “We want to see something like that about scenes like those in which Anderson Lucoqui collapsed in the second half and then continued to play.” On top of that, the sixties still have an invoice with the Hachingers. The first leg ended 2-2, in the Toto Cup Haching was surprisingly 3-1 on Giesing’s heights. Simon Skarlatidis is closed to the Hachingeners, and Max Reinthaler is missing at sixty.