118 days had passed without a lion victory at Giesing’s heights, on Sunday: 87 minutes tremble whether the lead is enough and another five minutes of added time. No wonder that the corner flag was flattened when trying to hold the ball in the opposing half. No wonder that Anderson Lucoqui had to be treated again after touching with a elbow. No wonder that with a view to the exploitation of opportunities, the main word was heard that begins with “Sch” and ends with “no matter”: 1860 Munich had won a home game, for the first time since November 9th!

At the final whistle, previously distributed beer lids flew down the grandstands, collective relief celebrations spread. The team of coach Patrick Glöckner trembles with a 1-0 over Borussia Dortmund II a bit up the table. And after two deserved victories in a row, leaves the impression that this team no longer necessarily has to do with the relegation battle.

“With struggle and passion together to stay in the league”, they had written on a dark blue transparent, and that with the “together” was not simply written on it: The fans almost supported the team – if SOICHIRO KOUZUKI grabbed a ball into the side, they celebrated this frenetic in the western curve, even if the Japanese succeeded in this day. Finally, a goal fell as you want in the relegation battle: with a little luck, and above all: early. On the right side, which was also the better attack side, Tim Danhof came freely to the flank, which tried to clarify the Dortmund Franz Roggow with his head. Goalkeeper Silas Ostrzinski desperately tried to put the ball away, but he slipped into his own network (7th).

“I don’t care whether the gate is rated for me or not,” said Danhof. It was actually his first goal in the Löwendress, the referee spoke to him after the final whistle. This means that “a bit of doubts”, the Grünwald stadium had to be a “fortress” again, the 27-year-old believes. However, it did not seem completely impregnable in the second half, in the 68th minute the ball suddenly clapped the post of the lion gate.

“In total we managed to keep the zero,” coach Glöckner calculates

And so coach Glöckner summarized a game with a sentence for the first time in Munich, which you like to say as a trainer, even if an extensive analysis will follow: “We missed the sack at an early stage.” He then said the very nice sentence: “In total we managed to keep zero.” He had had to add up a lot since taking office.

Dickson Abiama had the first good opportunity to ensure clear conditions, but he gave the chance to 2-0 from five meters when he did not hit a tungsten input (16.). Patrick Hobsch, in contrast to the away game at Hannover II (3: 1) again in the starting eleven, changed twice in a promising counter position (26th, 36th). Once again, Tunay Deniz was able to show his free kick danger made in Hanover: his flat cross reached captain Jesper Verlaat with a long leg, but he missed the gate (40th).

The Dortmunders, who had a strong replacement to Munich, only had good phases after the change of sides. But at the latest after two top -class double chances for the sixties, a draw would have been extremely undeserved. David Philipp had initiated the first less than 30 seconds after his substitution (75th), after which substitute Julian Gutau failed. There could have been even more options, but often the precision on the last pass was missing. In contrast, Captain Verlaat was particularly proud of the concentrated defensive performance of a chain of four, which for the first time had been in unchanged formation for the first time. Glöckner gradually seems to be filtering out his Ramampen, even if important players like Morris Schröter will only return after the international break.

According to Verlaat, it is now important to be “the conviction of not being allowed to let up. Take something lightly, that kills us. That shouldn’t happen to us in the English week. ” On Wednesday, the sixties will compete near Wehen Wiesbaden, on Saturday the bottom of the table SpVgg Unterhaching will come to Giesing. Before going to the cabin, Verlaat was asked about his unfortunate non-goal in Hanover when his header was stopped slapsticked by teammate Philipp Maier. “Now we can laugh at it,” says Verlaat after two victories in a row. And that should be much more important at the moment than the goal difference.