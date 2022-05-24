Around the 1980s and 1990s in Japan there was an extremely heavy social stigma towards otaku, fans of anime and manga whose reputation as simple die-hard fans was transformed into that of sick and perverse people. This stereotype is less present today, but some Japanese still tend to stay away from those who are particularly fond of movies, manga or video games, especially if they have violent contents, believing that they can incite to commit crimes. This conception is not new to us, since in Italy there has been a tendency for years to often demonize video games and the players themselves; however, in Japan this stereotype is not only the result of ignorance or misinformation, but comes from a collective fear that derives from a series of serious crimes committed by young otaku, and one in particular is still held today as the main culprit. The man in question is Tsutomu Miyazakia criminal who committed four particularly grisly murders, spreading panic in the quiet Saitama prefecture, where there was very little criminal activity. There are several nicknames given to Tsutomu Miyazaki, but the one with which he became famous and still known today is “The murderer Otaku“.

Private life

Born in 1962 from a wealthy family, Tsutomu Miyazaki had from the beginning a strong pressure from his parents, owners of an important publishing company, who imposed an iron education to ensure a successful future; two were the first obstacles in Miyazaki’s life, his shy and introverted nature and a deformity in his hands that made them fuse at the wrists, preventing him from moving and being ostracized at school for his condition. With parents busy with work and ignored by sisters, Miyazaki was often entrusted to his grandfatherthe only person who gave him the moral support he was looking for.

Failing to be admitted to the prestigious Meiji University, he went to a public academy where he studied photography. Around that time, Miyazaki began to accumulate an ever-increasing amount of videotapes containing gore and pornographic films, and got into the habit of sneaking photos of classmates who framed their private parts; porn movies and magazines began to tire him, as his private parts were censored. Around 1984, his obsession with porn led him to research child pornography, at the time not totally censored by the laws in force in Japan.

In May 1988, Miyazaki’s grandfather died, further aggravating his mental health and, thinking he could have him again, ate parts of his ashes. Many think that the death of his grandfather represents the point of no return for Miyazaki, whose family members noticed an unusual increase in anger and aggression in him. A few months later, Miyazaki decided to take out his perversions on young victims.

The crimes

Miyazaki’s murders all took place between 1988 and 1989: his victims were girls between 4 and 7 years of age. Miyazaki approached the girls pretending to be a photographer, and then kidnap them and take them to his car, where the murder took place. His victims were four: Mari Konno, Masami Yoshizawa, Erika Namba and Ayako Nomoto. Citizens of Saitama prefecture were terrified from the first murder, shocked by the cruelty of the acts committed on such small girls. From the second murder, the families of the victims began to receive strange calls, where Miyazaki remained on the line in silence. He also sent letters detailing what he had done to the girls, along with packages containing hair or pieces of nails from missing daughters.

Miyazaki’s crimes came to an end on July 23, 1989, when he tried to convince two little sisters to get into the car: he managed to take only the youngest one with him, but while he was taking the usual photos of her, the other had called her father, thus preventing the imminent murder. Miyazaki managed to escape momentarily, but he returned then backed away to get his car back, ending up arrested by the police who had reached the place after the call of the father of the two girls.

The police began a search of Miyazaki’s room, finding parts of the bodies in his closet; they took pictures in every corner of the room, counting numerous porn magazines and more than 5000 cassettes containing gore and pornographic films, as well as some videos he had made himself to his victims. From the photos taken in Miyazaki’s house, the media swapped those videotapes and newspapers for anime and manga, and noticing the disproportionate number of them came to the conclusion that they had been aforementioned products to incite Miyazaki, sparking a general panic when they decided to name him “the Killer Otaku”, Implying that all otaku, in turn, could have homicidal tendencies or disgusting perversions.

Condemnation and social impact

Tsutomu Miyazaki’s name it brought an enormous burden to all of his family members: the parents’ business went bankrupt, the father committed suicide in 1994 after selling his house to compensate the families of the victims and refusing to pay a lawyer for his son, while the mother left, erasing her tracks and sisters they lost their jobs. This also extended to more distant relatives, with some of the uncles’ wives divorcing to no longer be associated with the family and not having that surname.

When Miyazaki admitted that he took inspiration from various horror films for his murders (such as the series Guinea Pig), the media began to blame violent manga, anime and movies, saying it was these products that made him a killer. Many psychiatrists argued instead that Miyazaki had taken refuge in the worlds of fantasy as a form of escapism. Some writers and commentators blamed journalists for spreading fear and hatred of otaku, due to the excessive attention given to the collection of manga and anime found in Miyazaki’s room which, moreover, turned out to be fewer in number. compared to explicit films and newspapers.

For seven years, various psychologists dealt with the case of Tsutomu Miyazaki, eventually diagnosing him with a dissociative personality disorder and schizophrenia; when asked questions related to his murders, Miyazaki blamed an alter-ego of him, a “rat man”Which he portrayed in some drawings, claiming that it was he who told him what to do. During those years, Miyazaki revealed that from an early age he wanted to be heard by his parents about his problems, but saw them only concerned with matters related to his study and grades, stating that he had also been thinking about suicide at that time.

After numerous psychiatric studies, Miyazaki was found to be able to understand the gravity and weight of the actions carried out, and was thus sentenced to death on April 14, 1997, but the sentence was carried out. only in 2008. Miyazaki never apologized to the families of the victims and never regretted his crimes, calling them a “job well done“. Years later, with the reputation of the otaku slowly restored, Tsutomu Miyazaki’s case is still under discussionboth from public opinion and from psychologists, who today consider it evident that it was not manga and anime that triggered the violence of man: the problems with bullying suffered at school, parents not present and, in general, the lack of people to confide in are all factors, ignored at the time, which show how fictional products were actually the only refuge for him, as they still are for many other young people, both in Japan and in the rest of the world, which problems are often addressed too late.

Cover photo: Pakutaso