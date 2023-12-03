On the occasion of the online event INDIE Live Expo Winter 2023the Japanese study Fahrenheit 213 took the opportunity to show off a brand new trailer for his side-scrolling action RPG TSURUGIHIMEtitle coming soon on PC via the platform Steam during 2024.

In this title, players will be given one hundred days to prepare for a great battle. How to exploit these days will be totally at the user’s discretion, who will be able to decide whether to face hordes of enemies to become stronger day after day, whether to immediately face powerful bosses to test themselves even more, or whether to rest and live peacefully without battles .

The main character will begin his adventure with one weapon, but during his training he will be able to master a thousand of them. In fact, it will be up to the player to decide which weapon to learn the basics of and become an expert.

A very curious and intriguing game, don’t you think? You can admire it in action in the new trailer that we propose below.

Source: Fahrenheit 213 Street Gematsu