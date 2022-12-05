Fahrenheit 213company founded by Yosuke Shiokawa (producer of the much played Fate/Grand Order), recently announced a side scrolling action RPG which bears the title of TSURUGIHIME. The game is brought back to release on pc through Steam during 2024.

A fierce battle will take place in 100 days, but how we approach this one will depend only on our choices. Craft anything and beat the game however you like, fight your way through armies of enemies wielding the swords of your choice. There will also be multiple endings, which will change depending on how we spend the 100 days.

Check out the announcement trailer for the game below!

TSURUGIHIME Trailer

Source: Fahrenheit 213 Street Gematsu