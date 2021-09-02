Yuki Tsunoda he was perhaps the most anticipated rookie of the three who made their debut in Formula 1 this year. In his only season in F2 the young Japanese had won third place in the standings, earning him the title of rookie of the year. However, the adaptation to the ‘upper floor’ was not as easy for the pupil of the Red Bull ‘school’, forced to deal with a driver who is already firmly among the top of the category as Pierre Gasly. So, after the summer, it is time to take stock for the AlphaTauri standard bearer. The Milton Keynes-Faenza axis often grants great opportunities to talents in the smaller categories. However, it has often been seen in the past that patience vanishes very quickly.

Speaking on the eve of the Zandvoort weekend, Tsunoda himself acknowledged that he has not experienced an exciting 2021 so far. This could create problems in the perspective of a contract renewal which – according to the person concerned – is anything but taken for granted: “The renewal? I don’t know, but I don’t [ci saranno novità] this week – commented the Japanese driver – I think the possibility [di restare] is 50/50. It goes a little up and down, because it hasn’t been a season with constant performance “.

“I think that, to achieve this goal, I need to have more consistency and I have to grow, step by step. The performance I show is sometimes good – Tsunoda added – but then sometimes they are really not very constant “. Regarding his difficulties in acclimating to Formula 1, Tsunoda acknowledged that he probably has the underestimated category. “My expectations were too high. I thought F1 would be a little easier – he concluded – as soon as I lost my rhythm or didn’t go well, for example in Imola, I started to get confused. So that’s why I struggled. The moment I got into F1 was not the problem“.