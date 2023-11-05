Yuki’s ransom

The best best way to make amends after a mistake, in sport, is obtaining an important result, preferably unexpected. In this sense, Yuki Tsunoda in the Brazilian Sprint race found the perfect way to try to make his team forget the serious carelessness in Mexico City, when he had thrown away a sure points placement in a too tough duel with Oscar Piastri, which ended with a contact and the Japanese driver spinning. At Interlagos however, in the mini-race on Saturday, the #22 of AlphaTauri was perfect.

Starting from sixth position on the grid, Tsunoda closed the race with the same placing, taking home three very precious points for the Constructors’ classification of the Faenza team. Furthermore, the class of 2000 had the pleasure of putting the most successful driver in the history of F1 behind him, after a nice overtaking on the track: Lewis Hamilton. And a little further ahead of him came Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, which Tsunoda had already had in his sights: “16th place in Friday’s qualifying and sixth place in the Sprint race show that we have taken a big step in the right direction. The car was fun to drive – commented the AlphaTauri driver – but we need to understand why there was such a difference between Friday and Saturday. The last lap in SQ3 I think was my best lap so far and allowed me to start in a good position for the Sprint. Then we made the most of our opportunity, finishing sixth“.

The pursuit of Leclerc

“With a couple more laps I could have fought for fifth place with Leclerc in front of us – added Tsunoda – I’m happy with my behavior in the race and the pace the car had was good. Daniel also had good pace, so it was a great team effort. Kudos to the team because without their hard work I would not have been in this position. Now I can’t wait to run again. Now we have a good rhythm. It won’t be easy because we will start from further back, but we know that our car is good, so we will try to make lots of overtaking. We have the chance to score points“.

Ricciardo, mockery in the sprint

He also came close to moving his world championship ranking in the Sprint Daniel Ricciardoarrived ninth at the finish line and beaten in the sprint by Carlos Sainz’s other Ferrari: “The Sprint race was certainly not boring – declared the Honey Badger – on the one hand it was nice to be in battle and I enjoyed it, but I’m also very frustrated. As we demonstrated in the Shootout, putting both cars in the top-8, we definitely had the pace to score some points, so congratulations to Yuki who did it. Every time I passed Carlos at Turn 1, he passed me again with DRS. I’m also angry at myself for leaving the door open for Oscar, who passed me in Turn 8. From a strategic point of view, in the long GP I will be able to make better moves. I think I did well by adapting my riding style halfway through the race. We gained a lot on Carlos (Sainz) in the last two laps. Unfortunately, at the checkered flag we were still a couple of tenths behind. Looking at the positives I think it’s exciting to see the progress we’ve made with the car“.