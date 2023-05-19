The drama of Emilia

The tragedy that has brought Emilia-Romagna to its knees has shocked not only Italy but also the whole world. From this point of view, the Imola Grand Prix acted as a sounding board, because the cancellation of such an eagerly awaited event certainly put the drama of the populations affected by the floods before the eyes of the world.

Obviously, the teams were also very impressed, apart from a few isolated cases that preferred to be ironic without showing any respect for the dead, their loved ones, and all the people who now find themselves with nothing. Logically, AlphaTauri was the team that suffered most of all, because its headquarters are in one of the municipalities most affected by the rains and floods.

Tsunoda on the street too

In Faenza, however, they are used to working hard and talking little. Everyone is helping to clean up the streets after the drama, even those who have come from afar, like Yuki Tsunoda, but it didn’t take him long to love this land.

Yuki Tsunoda helps hoje in the street cleaning in Faença, where he goes to AlphaTauri, 15 quilômetros from Ímola. The region has been waiting for us for the last few days, which was provoked by the cancellation of the GP from Emilia-Romagna. 📷 Josh Kruse#f1 #Formula 1 #tsunoda pic.twitter.com/Cs09JdCE9u — por interno do grid (@pordentrodogrid) May 18, 2023

The Japanese rider took to the streets to help out with the menial jobs. In this video posted in an Instagram story by AlphaTauri social content producer Josh Kruse, Tsunoda can be seen picking up mud with a shovel in an attempt to clean a street in the center of Faenza. In the last few hours, the Japanese pilot himself has relaunched a fundraiser by the municipality of Faenza to help the populations affected by the floods. To donate, you can follow the instructions left by the municipality itself.