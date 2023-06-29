AlphaTauri tries to overtake the Williams

Alexander Albon’s surprising 7th place at the last round in Canada not only brought Williams and the Anglo-Thai driver back into the points for the first time since this season’s inaugural GP at Sakhir, but also allowed the team to Grove to overtake the manufacturers’ standingsAlpha Tauri. The Faenza house is now at the bottom of the rankings with suns 2 points conquered, in both cases by Yuki Tsunoda.

Tsunoda’s goals

The Japanese finished 10th in Australia and in the following round in Baku, and will try to reach the Top-10 again at the Austrian Grand PrixRed Bull’s home race scheduled for this weekend: “In Canada we didn’t manage to put everything together, which was a shame because we probably had the pace to score points – explained the number 22 – in qualifying, after showing good pace in FP3, we weren’t able to extract all the performance from the car, something that doesn’t normally happen. This put us in trouble for the race. I tried to recover as much as possible and we knew we had to be aggressive with the race strategy. Maybe we didn’t quite succeed, but I think we can learn a lot from that weekend and we won’t make the same mistakes in the future. Now we come to the Red Bull Ring, which is a track I like and where I scored points two years ago in my first Formula 1 season. Our aim for Austria it must be to have one good car since PL1, because immediately after there are qualifying sessions, on Friday. You have to be okay in qualifying, otherwise you struggle for the rest of the weekend. I did a lot of simulator work to prepare for this race and I think that becomes even more more important than usual when it comes to a Sprint event. We tested a lot of things, then the plan is to get the setup right in PL1 and to immediately gain confidence. The track is difficult for the brakes, but the team worked hard to fix the problems we had in some races and now we know how to make them work better. There are really only four difficult braking points and I’m sure we will do better in this area than in past races. There are officially ten corners, most of them at medium-high speed. Although you need to have a lot of downforce, there are long straights where you want to minimize drag. From my point of view, I think that it will be a demanding and not easy race weekend, but I can’t wait. The atmosphere in Spielberg will be fantastic, as it is Red Bull’s home track, so it would be nice to be able to score some points there.”

De Vries in favor of Sprint

Instead, the Dutchman is looking for his first points of the season Nyck de Vries, the only driver of this championship, together with Logan Sargeant, to still be at zero in the standings. A critical moment therefore for the 2020-2021 Formula E champion, whose seat is beginning to be seriously questioned: “I enjoyed the Montreal experience, but as a team we lacked a bit of track performance and we didn’t have the best weekend on all fronts – he added – I personally, but also the team, didn’t always make the right decisions and this led to a non-competitive weekend and no points in the standings. This is obviously disappointing, but we have to look forward and now we have two tracks that I know. We have updates planned at the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone, so we are looking forward to returning to Europe for two good weekends. Spielberg is a pretty short run, but it’s actually a lot harder than it sounds. You can waste a lot of time if you make mistakes and it sure is one track where it is hard to brake. There are a lot of straights, but there are also four high-speed corners. In search of maximum performance, the compromise between levels of downforce is not so simple: you want to put a little more wing, but then you also want a package that is practicable and allows you to fight. Usually this also involves penalizing a bit more slip when you have less downforce, so you put a bit more effort on the tyres. In terms of decisions and trade-offs, the Red Bull Ring is a bit more difficult than one might think by looking at the track map. It’s a Sprint weekend and that’s definitely a lot more demanding because there’s a lot less track time, so you need to be straight to work. Actually, I like the Sprint format and think it’s good to have a second race. This way you learn what to expect for Sunday’s race and offer more action for the fans, more fun and a little more entertainment. The venue is special, the scenery is beautiful and for our team it is like a home race to the Red Bull family. And from my personal point of view, the Red Bull Ring weekend has always been very popular with Dutch fans, which means there is a lot of orange around the track, so it will be an exciting weekend and we will do our best to make everyone proud. ”.