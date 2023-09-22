Lawson: Last weekend of the year?

The Japanese Grand Prix weekend could be the last one this season for Liam Lawsoncalled byAlphaTauri replacing Daniel Ricciardo after the latter’s injury in Holland. The Australian, increasingly on the path to complete recovery, should in fact return to the track regularly in two weeks, when F1 arrives at the Lusail circuit for the Qatar Grand Prix. Furthermore, the Suzuka weekend could also put an end to Lawson’s first stint in F1 as a factory driver.

In top-10 in PL1

According to the latest rumours, in fact, AlphaTauri should reconfirm Yuki Tsunoda and Ricciardo himself for 2024, with Lawson relegated again to the role of third driver. In the meantime, awaiting confirmation, the New Zealander highlighted his experience on Japanese tracks, faced this year in the Super Formula category, signing an excellent 9th half at the end of PL1: “Singapore and Suzuka are very different circuits, therefore it’s hard to say much about updates at this stage – explained the 21-year-old from the Red Bull Junior Team – as I said before the start of the weekend, it takes some time to optimize the changes and we are continuing to understand where we can improve. PL2 didn’t go as well as this morning (15th time, ed.), so it’s been a little difficult so far, but we don’t know what exactly the other teams are doing. I think it is useful to know the track from Super Formula, especially at the beginning of the weekend, because we can dedicate more time to the performance of the car. Before qualifying and the race, I had enough time to learn. It’s a more traditional circuit and, although it was a difficult day, we still have PL3 tomorrow morning.”

Tsunoda also did well

If it’s almost a ‘home’ weekend for Lawson, he has the certainty of racing in front of his fans Yuki Tsunoda, with ups and downs very similar to those of his current teammate. In fact, the Japanese finished with an excellent result 5th half PL1only to then relegate to 18th position in the second session: “We have felt the effects of the updates that we brought to Singapore, but so far we weren’t as competitive as we would have likedso we need to analyze the data – he has declared – I feel there is room for improvement, so we will do an analysis tonight. I can’t wait for tomorrow’s qualifying, because it’s the fastest time of the weekend and, especially in Suzuka, you can feel the real Formula 1 performance. I’ll enjoy it, hoping it’s an opportunity to do a good job . I’ll have fun, I hope to get into Q3 and make the fans happy.”