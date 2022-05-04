The seventh place in Imola gave Yuki back his confidence Tsunoda after two difficult Grands Prix, one of which has not even started. Coming back in front of Pierre Gasly allowed the Japanese to ‘captain’ the AlphaTauri also in the world rankings: now on the program there is You love mea track on which everyone starts from zero, and therefore the gap that contributed to some colorless performances of the Japanese in 2021 disappears. These are his words in view of the United States Grand Prix.

“The weekend of Imola overall it was difficult, but I am happy with my final result in the race. Qualifying didn’t go well and, despite the car having potential, we weren’t able to put it all together. It wasn’t an ideal start, but I managed to make up four positions in the Sprint. On Sunday I gained other positions during the first lap, I had some good fights and I got the points of the P7. Thus, we are among the three teams that have so far scored points in all the races of the season this year. I would say it was one of the best races of my F1 career until now. Miami is a new circuit, but we will have three free practice sessions to learn it. I’ve already done it in the simulator and the first two sectors are quite fast, with medium and high speed corners. The third sector is the one I have baptized “Formula E sector”, With a lot of very tight turns. I think it’s quite an interesting track and it will be fun to race there. Overtaking could be difficult so we need to qualify well. With a long run pace similar or better to Imola, it would be perfect. The free practice sessions will be very important because the track is totally new, so Friday’s data collection will be crucial. Races in America are always surrounded by different activities, because they love to have shows connected to major sporting events. I think it’s fun, but I’ll focus on my work. I had the chance to relax a bit before this weekend: I went to New York and witnessed a boxing match, a totally new experience for me. It was my first time ever in New York and I enjoyed it very much“.