Williams ever closer

Yuki Tsunoda’s ninth place in Brazil allowed theAlphaTauri to take another step towards seventh position in the Constructors’ standings, a goal now just seven points away. The Japanese driver made a mistake in Turn 10 in the early stages of the race and Daniel Ricciardo had to start a lap late due to an unlucky episode at the first start.

The loot could have been thicker without these inconveniences, but the balance remains positive for the Faenza team which obtained a total of five points and a sixth place in the Sprint, results which bode well for the last two races of the season. Below are the pilots’ statements.

The words of Yuki Tsunoda

“Great job for the team. I’m happy to have scored some points, but I could have done more. I made a mistake at Turn 10 which made me lose a position, I’m sorry for the team. I think we could have done more, especially because we had some reliability problems that we will examine. It’s a real shame for Daniel, because he was also very fast. I believe we had the potential to score both cars in the points. On the bright side, the fact that we started from P16 and finished in P9 shows that the car is fast and that we have made a big step forward in the last few races since we introduced the updates in Austin. We now have a good pace and have scored points for three consecutive weeks: now it is important to maintain this momentum for the last two races of the season. We will continue to extract performance from the car and will always aim for the points zone, to close the gap with Williams who precedes us in the constructors’ championship.”

The words of Daniel Ricciardo

“The start was really difficult. I saw a big accident in front of me and there was a lot of debris. I thought I could avoid it, but at a certain point I saw a tire flying in the air and, like a Frisbee, it was starting to get closer. I checked the mirrors and saw that the tire had hit and damaged the rear wing. We returned to the pits and the team did a great job, repairing the car in time to resume the race after the red flag. Unfortunately, I was informed that Oscar (Piastri) and I would be one lap behind and would be able to restart from the pit lane. My frustration was due to the fact that we were really fast. We stayed behind Yuki, helping him gain points, but when we had a clear track, I felt I had a really fast pace. I think we made good progress over the weekend and I’m happy about that, especially on this track where I’ve never been very strong. I believe that today I could have made my important contribution to the team in winning the points, if only I hadn’t run one lap less. Now I can’t wait to race in Las Vegas.”