The 2021 grid featured three firsts: Mick Schumacher, Nikita Mazepin and Yuki Tsunoda. From a rookie, in theory, little should be expected. But for the Japanese, an exception could have been made, given the qualities expressed in the second part of the season of the F2 2020 and the car he drove. Unlike the Haas of Schumacher and Mazepin, in fact, the AlphaTauri gave the Red Bull school driver much more guarantees and performances: a potential not always exploited by the 2000 class, which began to mesh late, dozing too often in the central part of the season. . And the plate cried, given the only 32 points collected in the World Cup.

In short, a fluctuating year, which began with particular premises. To better prepare the Japanese for the impact with F1, the Faenza team put him on track in Imola at the end of 2020, in the 2018 car, in at all easy weather conditions. Tsunoda retraced his first sensations driving an F1 car: “I was a little scared the first time. I remember how there were wet conditions, or at least humid conditions. I didn’t want to waste the day, and I was tense. However, after the initial fear, three laps were enough and I settled in“, The Japanese told reporters. “The braking and acceleration performance really impressed me, they are simply incredible compared to Formula 2“.