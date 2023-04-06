Red Bull and AlphaTauri: a historic collaboration

Sergio Perez’s move from Racing Point to Red Bullwhich took place last year, was the first in several seasons not to see active collaboration between the Milton Keynes team and its ‘younger sister’ Alpha Tauri. Before the Mexican, who has never been part of the Academy of the Anglo-Austrian team, the latter had promoted to the Faenza team (previously known as Toro Rosso) all the talents who came from the Junior Team directed by Helmut Marko , allowing them to make their Formula 1 debut in this team before a possible, definitive promotion to Red Bull.

Successes and ‘failures’

However, once this milestone was reached, several drivers failed to achieve their goal of doing well or establishing themselves with the team that won five constructors’ championships. Between these, Daniil Kvjat, Pierre Gasly and more recently Alexander Albon, who temporarily left F1, giving the seat for 2022 to Perez. Yet, this negative trend (which did not see Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen as protagonists) could be subverted in the next few years by another driver currently present in AlphaTauri.

Tsunoda: Tost’s Promise

This, at least, according to the opinion of the team principal of the Faenza house: Franz Tost. The Austrian manager has indeed identified in Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull’s next potential driver, as well as Verstappen’s future teammate. The Japanese, who had made his debut in 2021 with the AlphaTauri, had impressed with his result in the points on his debut, only to be criticized for some maneuvers that were too borderline and for his excessive nervousness, as testified by several radio teams ‘ on fire’ and from the words of Helmut Marko, who defined it “a troubled child”.

When at Red Bull?

Despite this, the Red Bull family still wanted to bet on the 22-year-old Japanese, who in recent seasons has effectively improved what were his weaknesses, on and off the track. With 10th place in Australia, Tsunoda scored his and his team’s first points of the season, following back-to-back 11th places in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. An outcome that further convinced Tost of his driver’s abilities: “I’m very happy with him, and it’s not his fault that we’re not competitive – he told the media – as far as I know, Perez still has a contract for next year. I can only say that Yuki is on the right track. She has improved in every respect, but I believe she should drive again for AlphaTauri in 2024. In 2025, I believe it will finally be ready for Red Bull“.