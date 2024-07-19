Since when Yuki-Tsunoda He arrived in the top flight in 2021 with the team then known as AlphaTauri, the Japanese has repeatedly highlighted his talent, to the point of recently believing he deserved the Red Bull seat if the relationship between the Anglo-Austrian team and Sergio Perez were to end. But in recent years, however, Tsunoda has also become known for another aspect.

In fact, on several occasions, the 24-year-old has lost patience with other drivers or with his own team, allowing himself to be betrayed by excessive nervousness. A difficulty in maintaining calm in the face of certain episodes that was repeated during the second Free Practice session of the Hungarian GP with his own track engineer Mattia Spini.

After the red flag for Charles Leclerc’s impact with the barriers, several drivers mounted the soft tyres to simulate the pace on the single lap. Towards the end of the session, Eng. Spini urged his driver to step on the accelerator: “Let’s go. Let’s go. Let’s go. Go!”. A message that Tsunoda didn’t like, who responded by raising his tone: “Okay, don’t rush me!”

This was the soft version of the team radio between the two, with Tsunoda looking even more nervous at the end of the flying lap, but with this part of the discussion only broadcast on F1TV: “I think you should leave me, *****!”added the Japanese. Spini replied to this sentence with an attempt to calm Tsunoda, indicating to #22 that he only wanted to help him. Also on this occasion, the Japanese replied with a sarcastic joke: “Thanks for your help”.