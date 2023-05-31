AlphaTauri in Monaco: satisfactions and bad lucks

The Monaco Grand Prix sent encouraging signals to theAlpha Tauri and to both of its drivers, both protagonists of satisfactory performances. While Nyck De Vries finished in 12th place, thus obtaining his best personal result since the beginning of this season, luck did not smile on Yuki Tsunoda. Potentially on course for a 9th place finish, and therefore in the points zone, the Japanese had to surrender to a brake problem which became very complex to manage especially after the rain, thus dropping him to the bottom of the standings.

Tsunoda: in Spain to recover

A moment underlined by the number 22 also on the eve of Spanish Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend on the Catalan circuit of Montmelò. A track that saw the 23-year-old do well last season, when he crossed the finish line in tenth position. A result that today represents the minimum goal for the Japanese, even more so after the Monegasque hoax: “I really liked Monaco up until the moment it started to rain – commented – we did a good job as a team in free practice and it was the first time I got to Q3 at this circuit. In the race too things were going well and the pit stop was well timed but then brake problems made it difficult to stay in the top 10. Last time I picked up a point with 10th place. We have obtained a lot of data regarding our updates in Monaco, but at the Spanish track we will certainly have a clearer picture of how they work and if they can get us into the points more regularly. I raced here for the first time in GP3 in 2019 and finished fourth in both F2 races the following year. I drove the new track on the simulator, and I think Alonso is the only rider who remembers the old circuit! The last chicane has been eliminated which means that the lap will be much faster than in previous years. I don’t know if this will make overtaking easier or create more chances, but I’ll be curious to see. Having two fast corners at the end of the lap could affect tire degradation, which is always high here, so it will require a different approach, even if the tire degradation is less this year. In the past, in qualifying, the tires could have run out before the end of the lap, but the new faster corners at the end mean less requirement for good traction out of the corners. Let’s wait and see. I immediately went from Monaco to Spain, trying to fit in some extra physical training, which can be difficult to do with consecutive races.”

De Vries awaits Barcelona

Very busy in view of the upcoming weekend too Nyck de Vries, who will want to take advantage of the Monaco experience to try and achieve a goal that has not yet been achieved this season: that of winning the first points in the championship. A negative record that, for now, he shares with Logan Sargeant: “I’m happy to be able to get back to racing right away, because there are several positive aspects we can draw from Monaco, even if the final result didn’t live up to our expectations – he added – I had a clean weekend, no bugs; it was my best qualifying of the year and in terms of performance we were closer to the top ten than before. We did our updates and they seemed to work, but we have to wait for the Barcelona track to get concrete answers, because Monaco is not at all representative. It means that we will have a lot of work to do during Friday’s free practice. Like most drivers, I spent a lot of time on the Barcelona track, where I raced in GP3 and where I won the F2 Sprint in 2019, after finishing second in the previous year’s Feature race. Everyone has a lot of data from there, as it was the main track for testing and was also heavily involved in the development work on the simulators. I like racing at this circuit, it’s a typically European place and the Spanish crowd is very enthusiastic. I really like this event and the track, and I’m really looking forward to riding the new track into the last few corners, even though it’s obviously the old track. It’s a good grand prix overall and the fact that it’s so close to Barcelona means that the fans can enjoy the city as well as the racing.”