Tuesday 14 February 2023 mainly focused on the presentation of the Ferrari SF-23, immediately on the track at Fiorano with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz for the first laps of this pre-season. However, while the most important attentions of the Circus were all aimed at the private circuit of the Reds, another event of another Italian team was also held in Emilia-Romagna like theAlpha Tauri. The team from Faenza, which had already unveiled its own AT04 in New York, she returned home to carry out her filming day on an atypical circuit for Formula 1 such as that of Misano Adriaticentitled to Marco Simoncelli.

The Japanese made the first laps Yuki Tsunoda, who this year will have a new teammate at his side in Nyck De Vries, who took over from Pierre Gasly. The morning was therefore an opportunity to see the new single-seater at work, but also to see another novelty, this time relating to Tsunoda. In fact, the 22-year-old Japanese took advantage of the session to present the new livery of his helmetalready much appreciated by enthusiasts.

the AT04 hits the track for the first time with @yukitsunoda07 behind the wheel! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/mjdIOayCG5 — AlphaTauri Team (@AlphaTauriF1) February 14, 2023

Specifically, Tsunoda wanted to pay homage to his origins with the addition of maple leaves Japanese of different colors shown on a white background, as well as the addition of details and writing in blue that recall the style and design of the single-seater. In this way, Tsunoda is preparing to carry out the pre-season tests of Sakhir with a different style, in the hope of being able to achieve more satisfactory goals than those achieved last year.