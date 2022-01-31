Contrary to what will happen next season, the 2021 championship had presented several rookie drivers in the top car category: in this regard, theAlphaTauri he had decided to focus on the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda, named as Pierre Gasly’s teammate. After having immediately impressed at the first GP of the season in Bahrain with a convincing performance, the 21-year-old Japanese was then the protagonist of some colorless tests, aggravated by a nervousness repeatedly highlighted both on the track and in the radio teams. A conduct subsequently perfected by the person concerned from the second half of the calendar onwards, and translated with more than satisfactory results for the young rookie: the latter, even before the 4th place achieved in Abu Dhabi, had in fact received the official communication of his confirmation for 2022 in AlphaTauri, where he will compete in the next world championship again alongside Gasly.

With regard to this specific news reported to him by the management of the Faenza team, Tsunoda specified that he had welcomed it without particular surprise, while admitting a small fear of not being able to stay in F1: “In the past I said it would be a surprise for me to stay in the Circus – commented in an interview reported by gpfans.com – and indeed it was a bit. But, in all honesty, not so much. I do not hide the fact that I have worked hard to improve, but at the same time I have shown, on a couple of occasions, good performances. These gave me the confidence and awareness to be part of the line-up also for 2022. In a sense – he added – I therefore felt surprised at 20%but the certainty prevailed in me that I was using the time available to me to learn more and more, and that I could not go beyond a certain limit ”.