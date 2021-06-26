Cold shower in the AlphaTauri house at the end of qualifying for the Styrian GP. The panel of commissioners, in fact, decided to punish Yuki Tsunoda for hindering Valtteri Bottas in the final stages of Q3 and the Japanese was thus relegated by three positions on the grid.

A real shame for Yuki who today managed to get his best performance of the season on the flying lap, conquering the eighth time in 1’04”514 and who instead tomorrow will be forced to start from the eleventh place.

The commissioners’ report reads: “Car 22 had completed a fast lap and had received a communication from the team to return to the pits. The team, however, did not notify the driver of the arrival of car number 77 on a fast lap ”.

“The number 77 car found the number 22 single-seater in front of it at the entrance to Curva 4 on its trajectory and, despite trying to move out of the ideal line, it unnecessarily blocked the Mercedes”.

Tsunoda’s penalty will allow Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll and George Russell to gain a position on the grid, and for the Williams driver it is a small rematch after being excluded from Q3 by just 8 thousandths.

For Yuki, who stated that he had not received any radio warning of Bottas’ arrival, the bitterness is enormous, especially in light of the excellent performance shown by the AlphaTauri at the Red Bull Ring.

The Japanese took a different approach this weekend and the results showed immediately.

“I think I have made a great step forward compared to last week” declared Yuki at the end of the free practice session.

“We immediately found a great pace in the race already in FP1 and I feel totally relaxed for this weekend. I was able to put everything together and get the eighth time ”.