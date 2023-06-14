Tsunoda chasing points

The current situation in the constructors’ standings does not particularly smile on theAlpha Taurifor now penultimate in the standings with only 2 points both won by Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese, 10th in Australia and in Baku, actually came close to making the top-10 several times, as also demonstrated by his excellent performance in the last GP of Spain, conditioned however by the fight with Guanyu Zhou which cost the number 22 a subsequent time penalty for a wheel-to-wheel collision between the two at the entrance to the first corner, and which therefore made the Japanese relegate from the points zone to the twelfth final position.

Montreal: fun and difficult

The possibility of being able to quickly obtain other points is therefore concrete, and could already come true this weekend on the occasion of the Canadian Grand Prixon a circuit like that of Montreal which has alternated joys and dissatisfactions for the Faenza team throughout its history. Here, for example, last year Tsunoda was forced to retire on the occasion of his first race in Canada, but on the eve of the eighth world championship round, the Japanese is more than excited for this race: “It was frustrating not to score points due to the penalty in Spain, but putting that aside, I can say that we have been consistent and I have been very happy with the way we have worked – commented – I feel that I am personally improving race by race and that I am able to give 100% in terms of concentration and commitment, which was my goal for this year. The Montreal track is challenging and fun to ride, and the atmosphere is great. It’s a street circuit, but it feels more like an old-fashioned permanent circuit, a bit like Suzuka, where as soon as you leave the white line you end up on the grass. It’s complicated in terms of set-up, because you need low drag and high downforce. In fact, I remember the race in Canada last year being a bit of a turning point in my understanding of the car. I struggled a lot in free practice, but I was able to come back much stronger in the race. Together with the engineers, we managed to figure out which direction to take to make both the car and me faster. The setup we found in Montreal is still the one we use now. Last week’s simulation confirmed this and I’m happy with the work done to fine-tune the set-up. I hope it works”.

De Vries to debut in Canada

Still without points this season, however, is the other AlphaTauri home driver: Nyck DeVries. The Dutchman, after a very complex start to the championship, has actually shown gradual progress in the last few races, still insufficient to reach a top ten finish: “The team has done a great job in the last few races and I see a clear trend towards growth as we are getting closer to the top ten. – he added – I was in Canada for last year’s race so I’ve seen this before unusual route, a mixture of a permanent and street circuit, but this weekend will be the first time I’m racing there. It’s a very particular track: if you look at the map, it looks like a simple track, but it’s quite complicated. While most of the circuits we race all blend towards the same safety standards, runoff areas, curbs and even infrastructure, Canada is a track that is still unique and has its own special character. I worked on the simulator last week but it’s difficult to predict how we’ll go on because the midfield is very tight. The track has some interesting issues in terms of car set-up, but I’m learning that in Formula 1, even though everything seems to happen quickly, the weekend is actually a long one. For this reason, you need to show up and be competitive right away, continuing to progress over the course of the weekend, as conditions and circumstances change all the time. In qualifying there is often an evolution and an even greater increase, so it’s a constantly moving goal”.