Ricciardo still out

Already the presence of Honda, which still works in support of the Red Bull branded power units, makes the particularly special Suzuka race for the entire family of the Austrian brand. This year, however, the Japanese event can only be experienced with emotion and anticipation, especially since AlphaTauri team, closely linked with the Land of the Rising Sun race. The first point of contact is obviously the presence of local idol Yuki Tsunoda, the only Japanese driver on the starting grid. For Tsunoda, Sunday’s race will be the second home race of his F1 career after the one in 2022, which started and ended in thirteenth place.

Suzuka however occupies a special place in my heart also of the other standard bearer of the Faenza team, Liam Lawson. The New Zealander, very good at scoring his first world championship points in Singapore, could experience his last match as a starter before the injured person returns to the car Daniel Ricciardo. This time fate offers him the chance to show off on a track he knows well, given that this year Lawson is also competing in the Japanese Super Formula championship, in which he is in second place in the standings, with three victories obtained in seven races, with two races to go.

Special climate

“I was very happy to collect my first F1 points in Singapore and to bring home a difficult race – commented Lawson – and now I can’t wait to race at Suzuka. I know it quite well, seeing as I’m taking part in the Super Formula championship this year. This means that I’ve tested and raced there several times and I really like it. It’s an iconic, old-fashioned track, with grass all around and where there is little room for error. I hope that we can be strong and that knowing the track well enough will help me, although obviously behind the wheel of an F1 it will be a completely different thing.”.

The support of the entire audience, however, will obviously be for Tsunoda: “In the last two races, through no fault of my own, I didn’t go beyond the first lap, but I reset my mind and I’m ready to come back strong in Suzuka. Since arriving in Japan we have been busy with various promotional events – underlined the local idol – receiving an excellent reception from fans. I can’t wait for this weekend. If I’m honest, I’ve been waiting for this since the end of last year’s race. It’s definitely very special and the way I felt there was completely different to all the other Grands Prix, with so much support from the fans. It was incredible and I can’t wait to go back. As an event, it will be the best of the year for me“.