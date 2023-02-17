There is less than a week to go before the pre-season tests in Bahrain which will mark the official start of the 2023 Formula 1 season and these days are the last days of leisure for the drivers before having to return to devote themselves body and soul to the track work. So, waiting to fly to Sakhir, Yuki Tsunoda he enjoyed making a stop in Italy, in Turin, to watch his first football match seen live, as he himself confessed on his official Twitter profile. The AlphaTauri driver sat in the grandstand as a guest of the Juventus, to watch the Europa League match between Massimiliano Allegri’s team against Nantes, a French Ligue 1 club.

初めてサッカー生で観ました！チームからのサプライズでユニフォームまで🤯

やっぱスポーツは現地で観ると全然違う… First live game ✅ these Juventus guys are pretty good this football thing, thanks for the invite and showing me around! pic.twitter.com/LS8NrVF1H9 — 角田裕毅/Yuki Tsunoda (@yukitsunoda07) February 17, 2023

Despite the final draw, seasoned with numerous arbitration controversies for a possible penalty kick denied to Juventus in injury time, the 22-year-old Japanese was particularly impressed by the performance of the Piedmontese club. “These Juventus guys are pretty good at this football thing, thanks for the invite and for showing me around.”, wrote Tsunoda in a tweet, publishing a series of photos of the evening, including a shot in which he is seen portrayed with the French footballer Paul Pogba, still unable to take the field due to an injury. Then there is the traditional photo complete with a black and white shirt with his name and number 22, the one that Tsunoda usually uses on the track.