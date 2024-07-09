The return to the top 10

The British Grand Prix it ended once again with a Driver in the points zone for Racing Bullsbut with a different result from the previous test in Austria. If in Spielberg it was Daniel Ricciardo who confirmed himself among the top ten after the misstep in Spain, in Silverstone Yuki-Tsunoda he instead ended his fast from the top-10 that had lasted since the Canadian GP.

A ‘thank you’ to the rain

In this way, the Japanese driver regained a point with the 10th place obtained at the end of a complex race for him as for all the other drivers, on a mix of dry and wet track that made it difficult for the teams to choose the right tyre mix at the ideal time: “It was a good race, but difficult – commented – taking into account the pace we had in free practice We knew it would be difficult to score points in the dry; so, I think the wet conditions helped us to limit the gap to the cars in front. Usually, in previous races, I have not appreciated the rainbut I think it helped us. It’s a point and we’re putting it into action. Now we move forward: I’m excited to be able to apply what we’ve learned over the last two weekends for the next races before the break. Hungary has a mix of slow and fast corners, hopefully we can play to our strengths and fight for the top ten”.

Little competitiveness

Daniel Ricciardo, on the other hand, was more disappointed. 13th and one lap behind winner Lewis Hamilton, the Australian was unable to exploit the car’s potential for reasons yet to be understood once the team returns to Faenza awaiting the next GP in Hungary, scheduled for 19-21 July: “It was a mixed race, exciting; in the end we took some opportunities, but unfortunately we were not competitiveIt was one of those days when We worked harder than we should have, so we’ll try to understand why. Over the last three weekends, I think we’ve lost a bit in the battle for upgrades to some of our midfield competitors, so we’ve got some work to do for the next races. It’s good to have a week off for all of us to reset and come back to Budapest, which is a completely different circuit.”.