Albon condemns AlphaTauri

With the exception of the winner of the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen, and yet another domination by Red Bull, one of the biggest protagonists of the Montreal race was Alexander Albon: after obtaining a top ten finish in qualifying, made moreover complicated by the rain, the Anglo-Thai driver of Williams defended his seventh position until the end, bringing the Grove team back into the points for the first time since the GP of Bahrain, when Albon himself then finished 10th. A result that obviously smiles at the British team, but which at the same time aggravates the situation of theAlpha Tauri.

Last in the standings

The team from Faenza, which shares with Williams the presence of a driver in the team who has never finished in the top-10 this season (Sargeant in Williams and De Vries in AlphaTauri), has in fact slipped to thelast place in the constructors’ classification after eight races played, for a total of only 2 points. These were obviously obtained by the other driver employed by the Romagna company, Yuki Tsunoda, 10th in Melbourne and Baku. It should also be emphasized that the Japanese driver has come close to the top 10 several times, finishing 11th in Sakhir, Jeddah and Miami.

Doubts about Spielberg

The fact remains that, to recover from its direct rivals (with Alfa Romeo which is seventh, but 7 points ahead), the AlphaTauri will be forced to put in place more convincing performances as early as the next round with the Austrian Grand Prixscheduled from 30 June to 2 July on the circuit of Spielberg. However, Tsunoda himself harbors some doubt on the possibility of doing well in the home race of Red Bull, the ‘older sister’ of AlphaTauri itself, thanks to the adverse characteristics of the track to the AT04.

Few expectations

Intervened in the podcast F1 Nationthe number 22 explained the main reasons for this difficult mission that awaits his team, despite the extra opportunity of the Sprint race: “It’s hard why we need a good qualification – commented – and since we have Sprint qualifying, the top eight positions will count (those that award points in Sprint races, ed) and we will need to be at least around P9 in Sprint qualifying to score points. In the race I think it will be a bit difficult to overtake there too, therefore I don’t expect much. We definitely need a good car, but I don’t know if it will fit well in this circuit, to be honest. We’ll also bring some updates, so you never know what’s going to happen.”