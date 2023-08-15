Elimination challenge

There line-up management within the Red Bull ‘family’ she’s always looked a lot like one of those elimination reality show: tranquility is not at home eathe first misstep you risk being shown the door. In this way Helmut Marko and associates create a sort of natural selection. Survives – sportingly speaking – and only those who are able to resist the pressure go on. The Dutch Nyck De Vries has recently experienced it, fired after just ten GPs for not being able to hold up the internal confrontation in the AlphaTauri box with the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda.

Now, on the grill, there is the young Japanese talent. In fact, Red Bull has decided to support him with the revived Daniel Ricciardo, recalled to the role of owner after six months of work behind the scenes between simulator and exhibitions. The curriculum vitae of the Australian, with eight GPs won in his career, is one that weighs heavily. In the first two weekends though Tsunoda took the impact well, arriving behind the #3 in Hungary, but staying in front of him in Belgium. On the difficult Spa track, Tsunoda also conquered his third world championship point of 2023. A positive result which, however, does not erase the air of tension that reigns in the Faenza garage.

Pressure rising

The perception that one has from the outside is that the one between Ricciardo and Tsunoda is a direct challenge for survival and that, regardless of who wins, the two will hardly be companions again in 2024. Nothing personal, but possible promotions and failures are around the corner. Tsunoda himself admitted that he felt a different type of tension on his shoulders in the last two races than when he was sharing the garage with De Vries. “I think Daniel gives me more information and highlights more points where I need to improve”Tsunoda admitted.

“The situation has completely changed for me – added the 23-year-old from Sagamihara – Now my teammate is not only experienced but also very fast. I’ve already noticed”. After the tenth place in Spa the #22 of AlphaTauri explained that “the pressure is much higher now. Because of this I made a couple of mistakes. But at Spa I was able to put it all together in the race. It hasn’t been easy, but I’m happy and ready to fight with Daniel in the second half of the season.”. The challenge is launched.