Yuki Tsunoda’s 2021 was a concentrate of emotions, often fluctuating, which led him to experience states of absolute exaltation at moments of profound discouragement, in a season, his first in Formula 1, in which he showed his undoubted skills as a driver, but also gaps that must necessarily be filled and that, at least in part, have already been filed.

The season finale of the AlphaTauri driver was nothing short of excellent. The highest point of his season was reached at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last round of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship, in which, thanks to a masterful race in terms of race pace and tire management, he managed to finish in fourth place.

Tsunoda knows well that he was the author of a fluctuating year, but he was lucid in understanding what went wrong at the beginning, after a fulminating and promising start, and to fix some things that then led him to make a good season finale, culminating precisely with the good result of Yas Marina.

“I think it was a very long journey before I improved my confidence, especially from Imola onwards. I worked really hard and the season was very long. But now I feel very good and I am well prepared for next season, given the confidence that I have acquired in this last part of the season “.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri Photo by: AlphaTauri

“2022 will certainly be another tough season. It will start soon next year. So there isn’t much time to rest. But I think I still need to improve myself, especially physically. So I’ll push and try to get off to a good start. next season “.

“Of course, it will depend on the car, but I think I still have to find some confidence. I hope to be able to do it as I did in the last 5 races of the season. And I think I have improved above all from the point of view of physical fitness. “.

Returning to the last race of 2021, the Japanese underlined that part of the merit that led him to obtain an excellent result depended on the start. Often during the season he had made mistakes that immediately jeopardized possible placements in the points. Yas Marina, on the other hand, was the test in which he made no mistakes. On the contrary, he even took away the whim of overcoming Valtteri Bottas, in a Mercedes, finishing fourth overall. The best career result achieved so far in Formula 1.

“I got a good start in Yas Marina. In the previous races I had often started badly. While this time everything went well. After that, my pace was very good. In the end I also managed to pass Valtteri Bottas on Soft tires. so it was a good race “, concluded Tsunoda.