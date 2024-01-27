The continuous changes in the 'ex' AlphaTauri

The 2024 world championship will represent a rarity for Formula 1, at least as regards the total absence of evolutions and innovations in the driver market. In fact, all the teams will field the line-ups seen this year, Visa Cashapp RB Team included. The Faenza company was in fact the only one to have implemented changes during the year, interrupting the relationship with De Vries after ten races and opening the doors to Daniel Ricciardo. Shortly after the Australian's return to F1, the latter however had to deal with an injury suffered in Holland, which forced the team to temporarily call Liam Lawson before the former McLaren's definitive return.

Tsunoda in Aston Martin?

As a result, Ricciardo will take part in the next championship with Yuki Tsunoda as a teammate, 7th in the general classification. Analyzing the future of the Japanese driver, however, there was no shortage of rumors relating to a possible move for the 23-year-old in Aston Martin in 2026the year in which the British team will be able to count on the power units of a historic Japanese company such as Honda.

Only Red Bull

In this regard, however, Tsunoda was decidedly clear. In a recent statement to the media, the Japanese denied any type of indiscretion relating to a transfer to Aston Martin in 2026 or an interest in the Silverstone manufacturer, reiterating his main objectives even before that year, namely possible landing in Red Bull: “I don't want Red Bull to misunderstand that I'm just focusing on Aston Martin or anything – commented – I've been with Honda since I was 18, I just need to focus on performing for Red Bull, not Aston Martin or anything. I hope they don't misunderstand these things and really consider me for the future. If I behave, then I will be the driver, but if I don't, I will understand. If I am able to show my performances, I would like to get a little more attention. I saw on social media that Red Bull thinks I'm already going to Aston Martinand that's why they don't put me in the Red Bull – he continued – I don't know if that's true or not, because it's social media, but if that's the case, then It is not true. I just have to show my performance and convince them that I am the right driver for a Red Bull. If that were really the case I wouldn't be happy, because it's not true and I don't know the conversations they are having with Honda, who still supply the engine. At Honda they say that if one day a Japanese rider is successful, they don't care where I go. They want a Japanese driver to succeed and, of course, we would be lucky if we could work together for that, but if not they wouldn't care, and that's what I like. They don't care about which team you work with, but only about Yuki Tsunoda to make me a successful driver.”

Opportunities

Tsunoda's desire is therefore to be able to join Red Bull, the “senior” team in the galaxy created by Dietrich Mateschitz. If the Japanese's project were to come to fruition, the Milton Keynes house will therefore be able to count on him in place of Sergio Perez, which has been questioned several times during this season. The future of the Mexican, who will regularly take part in the next championship, will experience a decisive turning point deadline 2024i.e. to expiration of the contract which ties it to Red Bull.