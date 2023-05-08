Tsunoda, still 11th

If we exclude the 10th place obtained in Melbourne and Baku, the remaining races saw Yuki Tsunoda ‘subscriber’ into eleventh positionjust like happened in the last appointment a You love me. The Japanese, who had experienced the pre-weekend with Red Bull sirens for 2025, was the protagonist of a good comeback from 17th on the starting grid, but not enough to gain access to the points, and once again to the shoulders of an excellent Kevin Magnussen, who had already denied him the joy of the Top-10 in Jeddah.

A result that therefore does not fully reciprocate the Japanese driver’s commitment in the race, who in any case leaves Miami with positive signs from the new updates in view of the next GP, on a circuit that is located a few km from the AlphaTauri headquarters in Faenza: “It was a good race, with efforts and recoveries from me and the team – commented – I felt like I was able to get the most out of the car. It’s a shame we didn’t manage to score points; I gave my best, but I’m happy with my performance. It was a tough race mentally. There weren’t many breaks because there was always someone in front or behind me. I didn’t expect our race pace to be so high, but it is encouraging for the next races. I felt confident with the brakes, which is why I was able to do a lot of overtaking in braking. At Imola we will have some updateslet’s hope they go well and allow us to score points consistently”.

Still no satisfaction, however, for Nyck de Vries. In a sense, the Dutchman did almost the opposite of his teammate, overcoming the obstacle in Q2 but dropping back to 18th position in competition. A result that therefore does not allow him to be able to break the ‘curse’ of the points area at the start of the season, also the result of an error at the start: “After the first lap I was behind – commented – it was my mistake, I locked up under braking and Norris and I touched. That compromised our first stint a bit because they were there many vibrations on the front right that affected our rhythm. When you’re so far behind and out of DRS range, you lose so much time on the straights that it’s hard to recover. I was in the back, by myself, so of course it gets easier when you don’t fight as much as in the middle of the pack, when every moment counts. The weekend was a bit up and down and it got off to a difficult start; Saturday we had a better day, and in the race it was a shame that we lost so many positions on the first lap. We are bringing some updates to Imola, so hopefully we can improve and start again.”

A difficult test, therefore, but which could become just a bad memory in two weeks, when AlphaTauri will play at home in Imola for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. The support of his public, combined with the aforementioned updates ready for the sixth round of the world championship, could allow Tsunoda to go beyond the 15th place in the drivers’ standings (on a par with Zhou and Magnussen), just as it could provide the extra boost to De Vries to reach that top-10 that he conquered for the first and only time in Italy last year: a 9th place in Monza, with Williams, at its absolute debut in F1.