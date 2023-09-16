Encouraging signs

The first day of Singapore Grand Prix provided very positive indications for theAlphaTauri, which at this moment of the season is experiencing a particularly complex situation in terms of competitiveness. The crucial example was the result of the PL1with Yuki Tsunoda which placed its AT04 among the top ten of the ranking, finishing more precisely in ninth position. A performance that the Japanese was unable to replicate in the following test, which ended in 16th place but after good ideas also derived from the updates, especially in the first half of the session.

The effects of updates

Between difficulties and positive points, the Japanese was not at all disappointed, so much so that he expected improvements in anticipation of qualifying: “Overall, today went well – commented #22 – towards the end there was a drop in grip with the soft compound and, compared to the medium tyres, I didn’t feel a big improvement, so we need to investigate what happened. As Singapore is a completely different and unique track compared to others, it is difficult to understand how well our updates are working so soon. The car has certainly improved, especially the rear support, but we will know more in qualifying. I feel good and can’t wait to get back on track tomorrow.”

First experience for Lawson

Completely different Friday, however, for Liam Lawson. More than a question of results, for the New Zealander it was aboutabsolute debut in Singapore not only in Formula 1, but also in his career, having never faced this track in any other category. However, the 21-year-old must be recognized for his excellent work in the PL2at the end of which he established the 12th half after the 16th of PL1: “The first part of the day was difficult, but it was to be expected on this unique track – he has declared – I’m having fun and I’m learning a lot. It was also nice to ride at night, under the lights, and with the heat here, it’s more comfortable as a driver. We need to make the most of tomorrow’s FP3, but so far it’s gone well. We are gradually improving and doing well, so tomorrow there will definitely be something more. On this type of circuit, it is difficult to notice the differences in the upgrades. The gains won’t be as great as on more traditional circuits, but the car is definitely improved. Obviously, with something like this, we need to understand how to maximize it, so we will analyze the data tonight, in view of tomorrow’s qualifying. It seems to me that there is not a big improvement in grip between the soft and medium compounds, but we will evaluate this for qualifying and the race.”