Tsunoda celebrates at home

Another partially positive weekend for the Racing Bullsin the points with solo Yuki Tsunoda. A placing at 10th place very heartfelt from the Japanese driver, once again in the top ten after 7th place in Australia but above all for the first time in his career in the top-10 in front of his home crowd.

Strong emotions

A memorable day therefore for the 23-year-old Japanese, who initially made a lackluster start. However, after the second start, Tsunoda completed a good comeback, also favored by a good strategy implemented by the team: “I feel relieved – he has declared – after losing a few positions at the first start I felt a bit of disappointment, but at the same time I concentrated on the second. I made a good start and managed to recover some positions. One of the most important moments was the pitstop. Our mechanics did a fantastic job, he was such a quick pitstop that he allowed us to overtake two cars, which was crazy! Without this, it would have been much more difficult to score points today, so the team deserves a lot of credit. The Japanese fans are great too! Obviously, finally being able to score some points in front of my home fanshere and those who were unable to come to the track and who watched the race on TV, it makes me very happy. Today I felt confident. I knew that our straight line speed is not that competitive compared to other cars, but at the same time we knew we had a lot of downforce and the only option we had was to go through the esses, which are normally affected by downforce. This allowed me to make a couple of good overtakings and I enjoyed it. In terms of tire managementI think that my riding in today's race was probably the best. I started my career here and to be able to score points here is extremely special. I thank all the employees of Honda, Red Bull and Visa Cash App RB who involved and supported me in my journey. Today I don't feel like I got P10, but P1: It's a fantastic feeling.”

Ricciardo immediately knocked out

Tsunoda therefore spoke of two starts: after the regular one, the race stewards exposed the Red flag already during the first lap due to a contact between Alex Albon and Daniel Ricciardo, with both drivers ending up against the barriers. Although the episode was considered a racing accident, the Australian finished his GP prematurely, the fourth consecutive one away from the points zone: “After yesterday, where we took some steps in the right direction, I was really excited to come and race today to have a good day – has explained – in these cases, an accident on the first lap is one of the worst things that can happen to a driver, especially because you don't have the chance to do anything after the enormous preparation and energy used for the race. It was unfortunate and unfortunate for all of us involved. It was a racing accident and luckily, after some checks, both Alex and I are fine. The start was really bad, because Yuki and I were on medium tires and we were struggling a lot compared to the other cars behind who were on the soft compound. At Turn 2, the situation stabilized a bit, but I felt like I was sliding and then I saw an Aston on the outside. I kept an eye on him, but when I was preparing to go into Turn 3, without using the whole track since it was the first lap, Albon came alongside me and had a better exit from Turn 2. I didn't see him and we did a lap of the track. I didn't see him and we touched. These are things that happen in competition and are part of the game; there is no one to blame, there was just a huge difference in terms of grip on the way out. I'm sorry for the team, but China is close, so we will focus on that.”