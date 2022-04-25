The Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna it was the home event, both in terms of nationality and region, not only for Ferrari: in fact, about 16 km from the Imola circuit, theAlphaTauriteam from Faenza who celebrated the fourth weekend of the world championship with 7th place for Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese, who had taken the eighth position in Bahrain, only to retire to Saudi Arabia and reach 15 ° in Australia, has therefore established the best result of the season so far, in a weekend that has instead seen Pierre Gasly out of the scoring zone, with a 12th place obtained at least in front of a seven-time world champion like Lewis Hamilton.

The 21-year-old Japanese can therefore let himself go to a sporting satisfaction right in the ‘friendly land’ of the Santerno circuit, underlining all his happiness after the checkered flag with these words: “I am delighted to have scored points in our home race – commented number 22 – here in the stands today there were so many people who came from the factory to see the race, and at every lap I saw the AlphaTauri flags waving along the runway. This gave me one great charge, and I really want to thank everyone who works so hard for the team. Today the pace was good, I didn’t expect it to be so strong at the start of the race. We have made progress during the week, and I am happy with the performances this afternoon ”.

A serenity not shared by Pierre Gasly, out of the top 10 and out of the points for the second time at the end of a race in which he encountered difficulties in overtaking: “It was a frustrating GP – He admitted – we were stuck in a train of cars in the DRS area and with the top speed we had we couldn’t do much. We have always done well in qualifying, except these weekends, when we have been behind since Friday. Now we have to work to figure out how to get back to better performance in qualifying as early as the next race. I’m really excited about the idea of ​​racing in Miami, the track looks really nice, I can’t wait to race there ”.