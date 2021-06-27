For theAlphaTauri Sunday at the Red Bull Ring was not as satisfactory as the premises promised on the eve. The pace was good, but the Faenza team managed to scrape together only one point: the fault above all of the contact at the start between Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly. Here are the words of the drivers after the Styrian Grand Prix.

GP Styria 2021, order of arrival

Yuki Tsunoda: “Compared to last week it is a good step forward and I am happy to have finished in the points today. I want to thank the team because we have worked very well in the last few weeks: being in the top ten today is really good. I think there was the potential to finish in P8 or P9 as well, but we have to analyze everything a little and work hard for next week. I think this has been my most consistent weekend so far and I have to say that overall I am satisfied. It was a real shame for Pierre today, but the car has pace and so we just have to put it all together for the next race. Now I have some interesting activities planned together with AlphaTauri and Red Bull, then we will start preparing for the second race here in Austria“.

Pierre Gasly: “Honestly, I don’t think there is much to say. When the accident happened I was in the middle of the straight, so I don’t think I could have done anything. It had been a fantastic weekend so far. Obviously I’m extremely sorry I didn’t take part in the race, I think we had an excellent package to score points. It is really frustrating because we are fighting for the constructors’ championship, but for the moment we remain fifth and it is positive for the team.“.

F1 Constructors’ World Championship after GP Styria 2021

Jody Egginton (technical director): “Clearly, we regret not crossing the finish line with both cars, following the puncture and damage to the rear suspension on Pierre’s car. But we still managed to score points with Yuki. We have thus limited the points lost to other teams for the championship to a certain extent. At the same time, We hoped to be able to score many more points, given our positions on the starting grid. The pace shown here was consistent and competitive throughout the sessions. So, waiting for next weekend’s race, the goal remains to secure good starting positions and then score points with both cars.“.