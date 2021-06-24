At the end of the pre-season tests and also of the first GP of the season, in Bahrain, many had indicated the Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda as the possible revelation of the 2021 season. So far, however, the former ‘rookie of the year’ of F2 certainly has disappointed expectations. Many of his mistakes, both in qualifying and in the race, which allowed him to win world championship points only on another occasion after the debut Grand Prix. A performance far from that shown by Pierre Gasly, his teammate and constantly fighting with the best riders on the grid.

Tsunoda, another mistake: “I apologize to the team”

In other teams Tsunoda would perhaps have a longer time to adapt to the Circus, but AlphaTauri (formerly Toro Rosso) has always represented the ‘youth’ team of the Red Bull group. The Austrian team is known for granting immediate opportunities to their talents, but also to don’t worry about quickly removing their seats if the performance is not considered satisfactory. They know something, just to stay in recent years, the various Albon, Kvyat and Gasly himself. For this reason the young Japanese appeared a little worried – on the eve of the weekend in Styria – about an interview scheduled with Helmut Marko.

“I have to talk to Helmut about eight this evening – Tsunoda revealed to the official F1 website – we have not spoken since the Azerbaijani race and I don’t think it’s going to be a fun conversation between us“. Tsunoda, picked up several times by his team during these first races also for the often aggressive attitude with which he addressed the team, does not seem destined to risk his place anyway. In fact, it seems probable that he will be confirmed in Faenza at least until the end of the season, in the hope that his performance can improve.