Goodwood, what a passion

Like every year the Goodwood Festival of Speed gave emotions and fun not only to the fans present, but also to the protagonists of motorsport who were able to participate as protagonists in the event. This year the number of participants was particularly high presence of the Red Bull familywhich celebrated 20 years since the team entered F1 and revealed to the world the group’s first road car, the spectacular RB17 Hypercar designed by Adrian Newey.

At least until the end of the 2025 season, however, the presence of the Austrian giant goes hand in hand with that of the Hondawhich still plays a leading role in the production of the power units of Red Bull and Racing Bulls, while waiting to move to Aston Martin in 2026. So at Goodwood, the honour of the Japanese was upheld by Yuki-Tsunodaprotagonist of an exciting performance at the wheel of the legendary RA272.

Good times at Goodwood. Thanks for trusting me with this beauty @HondaJP 🙏

Honda Civic RA262 Honda Civic Type R …骨髄までそわる心地いいエンジンの振動と音としっかり連動してくる加速感はたまりませんでした🤤

I’m sorry, but I’m sorry! pic.twitter.com/tGPS8kGxr6 — Yuki Tsunoda (@yukitsunoda07) July 15, 2024

Yuki symbol of Honda

That car contested nine of the ten races scheduled in the 1965 season. winning the Mexican Grand Prix with Richard Gintherwhich became Honda’s first ever F1 victory, both as a constructor and as an engine supplier.

“It was my first time at Goodwood and I got to drive the RA272, Honda’s first winning car, which is very precious to me. – wrote on Twitter/X a very excited Tsunoda – nI could never get enough of it spectacular feeling you get when you acceleratewith the vibration and sound of the engine that enters your bones to the marrow. Thank you very much“.