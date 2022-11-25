Tsunoda doesn’t expect a fight between him and Nyck. Does Yuki also think that De Vries will become team leader?

Yuki Tsunoda is a special phenomenon. At times, the Japanese driver is very fast, but he also makes a glaring mistake every now and then. Even worse are the races where he again drives aimlessly behind the midfield. Compared to his (now former) teammate Pierre Gasly, Yuki didn’t even do very wrong. But you expect more highlights from a talent like Yuki.

Unlike Mick Schumacher, Yuki still gets a chance for 2023. Always nice when a factory supports you. When Ferrari withdrew as Mick Schumacher’s patron, Haas’ love was quickly over too. Of course Yuki still has Honda behind him.

Tsunoda doesn’t expect a battle

How does Yuki actually view the arrival of Nyck de Vries? He informed that Motorsport Total. Tsunoda thinks he has developed himself a lot in recent months, especially physically. The Japanese is by far the smallest driver on the grid, although Nyck de Vries is of course not a huge giant either. Funnily enough, Tsunoda doesn’t expect Tsunoda to see a fight between him and his new teammate:

I don’t really care if I’m the leader in the team or not. I just have to concentrate on work. of course I have even more responsibility than last season because Pierre left us. But I’m confident I can do it. Yuki Tsunoda, don’t expect a fight?

Complementary

So the AlphaTauri driver doesn’t really know either. In most teams it is quite clear who the leader in the team is. It looks like De Vries and Tsunoda will be quite complementary. Nyck is civilized, neat and tidy. Yuki sometimes throws out an F-bomb or divebomb.

It is also remarkable that a driver who has been there for two years does not immediately ‘demand’ the leadership. Obviously we’ll see it on track eventually, but if Van Gaal says he’s going to be world champion, can’t Tsunoda at least say he’s the leader in the team?

Then it is now your turn, dear reader! Who do you think will be the leader within the team? Yuki Tsunoda, with two years of racing experience under his belt, or Nyck de Vries, who has already driven almost all the cars in the field? Let us know in the comments!

Through: GP Fans

