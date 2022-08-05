The Q3 achieved in France by Yuki Tsunodathen an innocent victim in the race following a contact with Esteban Ocon, had momentarily dismissed the criticisms that had fallen on him and on his temperament, considered one of the hottest of the entire starting grid. Since last season, the year in which the AlphaTauri took him to Formula 1 in the role of teammate of Pierre Gasly, the Japanese has repeatedly been the architect of rather colorful radio teamscharacterized by very nervous reactions and full of rantings, with attached censorship in live television.

A behavior that first of all annoyed the Director of Red Bull Helmut Markowho had no problem defining it “A problematic kid”to the point of getting to work to support one psychologist to the 22-year-old from the Faenza team. Tsunoda, indicated as one of the best talents in circulation shortly before his F1 debut, and this year the author of only 11 points, does not however want to be recognized as the most rabid character in the Circus.

Interviewed by the media on the eve of the Hungarian Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend, the Japanese from AlphaTauri expressed his opinion on the matter as follows: “On the track, as soon as you put on your helmet, it’s probably easier to get frustrated and angry – has explained – compared to last year I can better control this type of situation, but I don’t think it’s just me who gets angry on the track. I seem to be more nervous than my other colleagues because I probably scream, I don’t know, but lately I can keep my cool. Of course, that’s not always the case, but I think there are other things I need to focus on, then I don’t care much about these things. Even if I were to shout, as soon as I do a good performance in the following week, what I did previously would no longer matter to anyone ”.