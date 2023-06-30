Expectations disappointed

Formula 2 champion in 2019 and subsequently winner of the Formula E world title in the 2020-2021 season, with a placement in the points zone on his absolute and unexpected debut in Monza, in 2022, at the wheel of Williams: with these valuable results, Nyck de Vries had become the transfer market man at the end of last season, with the Dutchman signing a contract withAlpha Tauri after the farewell of Pierre Gasly, destined for the Alpine. It seemed like the beginning of a new and significant step in the 28-year-old’s career in Formula 1 but, at least up to now, the adventure of the former third Mercedes driver is proving to be a nightmare.

Marko’s distrust

De Vries, along with rookie Logan Sargeant, is indeed the only driver who has not yet conquered the points zone this season, and his seat seriously begins to wobble. It was the Red Bull director who clearly questioned the Dutchman’s position Helmut Marko, who didn’t hide his disappointment at De Vries’ performance, never in the top ten in the first eight races. Criticisms and pressures that have increased everywhere, starting with all those who expected a higher level of performance from the number 21, who instead disappointed their expectations. Yet, the first who wanted to defend the Dutchman’s work was the latter’s teammate: Yuki Tsunoda.

Tsunoda’s support

Speaking to the media shortly before the weekend in Austria, the Japanese acknowledged a very similar situation to the one he himself experienced in his first steps in Formula 1: “Two years before my debut I was still in Japan – he said – and I had never raced in Europe before. I was happy to get to Formula 1, even though I knew I needed more experience. In any case, I was able to consistently show my pace on the lap. Maybe I wasn’t constant in the race, but I showed that the pace was there and it wasn’t just my problem. Nyck showed good pace in practice and some qualifying, but he was just unlucky: right now we don’t have the fastest car, and it’s therefore difficult to get good results or perform well”.

Advice to teammate

In this regard, Tsunoda retraced his progress in his first year in F1, also providing advice to his teammate: “In the first part of the season I struggled – he added – but after the Turkish GP, when Albon arrived, it seemed that I had suddenly increased my pace, but that wasn’t the case: in Russia, for example, I was two seconds behind Gasly and I didn’t feel at ease. But then we changed the chassis in Turkey, on a track I’d never ridden before, and he and I had the same pace. I learned many things from a difficult situation, and it makes you stronger as a driver. Nyck has to put the pieces together – he concluded – the rhythm is there, but struggled to be consistent in most of the GPs. He will succeed, because in past races the results he has achieved have shown that he can do it“.