AlphaTauri, Tsunoda says goodbye to de Vries

Still being scoreless after ten races cost Nyck his job de Vries, who according to Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has shown no improvement since being signed to AlphaTauri. The Dutchman, who starting this weekend will be replaced by Daniel Ricciardohas paid for his inexperience, also because Formula 1 gives newcomers little time and certainly doesn’t put them in a position to shine: just think that this winter the winter tests have returned to being three days, one and a half days per driver.

For Yuki Tsunoda, who had him as a teammate, de Vries deserved credit at least until Spa-Francorchamps. The Japanese is well aware of the difficulties faced by a rookie and – it must be said – he was luckier than the 2020-21 Formula E world champion: his debut in fact took place with a different, more competitive and perhaps more serene AlphaTauri in his relations with Red Bull. Still, even Tsunoda struggled in his rookie year, getting less than half the points of Pierre Gasly.

Tsunoda’s words

“I think Nyck deserved more time. He’s only had ten races and even raced at some tracks that he didn’t know at all. At the same time, I know where Red Bull is. But I think de Vries deserved to stay at least until the summer break“, commented the Japanese in Budapest. “I told him what I felt like saying, and he texted me back very nice. We are friends, he seemed like a really nice guy and a respectful person”.

Even for Tsunoda, 2023 is certainly not rosy. AlphaTauri is last in the constructors’ standings and the Faenza team itself has been questioned by the parent company for its poor results: “I think we are the slowest car on the grid, yes. From my point of view, we are definitely not eighth or ninth place. Sure, it’s not an ideal situation, but the positive thing is that we’ve made improvements in every race so far and that we’ll bring a couple of new things this weekend: let’s hope we can take a small step forward in every grand prix“.