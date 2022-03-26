The alarms on the reliability front continue at Red Bull. After the troubles of Verstappen and Perez and the flames due to a breakdown in Gasly’s MGU-K in Bahrain, Yuki Tsunoda is also forced to make some changes just before the start of the last free practice in Jeddah. In Saudi Arabia, the Japanese driver of the AlphaTauri has mounted the second unit of internal combustion engine, turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K, giving rise to many reflections in a championship key, being only in the second of 23 rounds.

New engine control unit also for Kevin Magnussen’s Haas, which suffered from several technical problems over the course of Friday. The Dane completed only two laps in the first free practice session, only to stop on the track just before starting his race pace simulation.