Challenge big

In this Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has so far been almost unbeatable: in eight races disputed, the reigning Red Bull world champion has won six wins and two second places and is on his way to conquering his third consecutive world title. And yet, on the eve of one of the orange fans’ favorite weekends, the one in Holland, Verstappen was finally beaten. Not at the wheel of a Formula 1 single-seater, but in one exhilarating challenge organized by Red Bull on Mega Trucks.

Finally managing to knock out Hasselt’s #1 was Yuki Tsunodachosen as a challenger to the Dutchman in this one show organized by the Austrian giant – always ready to get noticed when it comes to mixing engines, entertainment and a pinch of healthy madness – on the eve of the Spielberg weekend. The event was set up like a real mini GP, complete with a circuit layout that resembled – very vaguely, actually – that of the Red Bull Ring.

Verstappen ko

On board these three-metre-high motorized beasts equipped with mega wheels weighing about 700 kg each, the challenge started with a qualifying lap to determine the starting positions in the race. Verstappen had the upper hand, beating Tsunoda by three seconds on a course also characterized by jumps, old cars to crush, and obstacles of various kinds.

In the race, however, for once, luck turned its back on Verstappen, which it was almost immediately stranded by the engine of his Mega Truck. To Tsunoda therefore it was enough to complete the lap to win the challenge in the family. Not even one was missing impromptu awardscomplete with a cup awarded to the Japanese, who didn’t hold back from making a joke to the world champion: “You have thousands of trophies at home, Max“, the final comment of the Japanese.