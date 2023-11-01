Ricciardo’s rebirth

Sunday’s race in Mexico City gave AlphaTauri the best weekend of its season, making even a fantastic driver smile again Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian, who has just reached his fifth race of the season after having replaced Nyck De Vries during the current championship and having been out for around two months due to injury, played a almost perfect weekend: fourth in qualifying, he defended an excellent seventh place in the race, allowing the Italian team to jump from tenth to eighth position in the Constructors’ classification with his points. Now the Red Bull junior team is tied with Alfa Romeo on 16, but if things remained like this they would finish ahead in the championship by virtue of their best placings.

Wasted points

Paradoxically, however, the race held at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez could have been even more fruitful for the Faenza team. Even the car of Yuki Tsunoda in fact he was in a position to score championship points after starting from the back of the grid. But the Japanese have he ruined everything by battling with Oscar Piastri for what, at the time, was a challenge for seventh and eighth place. Tsunoda attempted an overly optimistic attack on the outside of Turn 1, essentially replicating what Sergio Perez did with Charles Leclerc at the start of the race.

Really upset I lost the chance for points, I’m sorry to the team for this. The car was great and I was driving well until the accident. Looking forward to making up for it in Brazil

Download張ります！ pic.twitter.com/Ir92jyQV2P — 角田裕毅/Yuki Tsunoda (@yukitsunoda07) November 1, 2023

Tsunoda, what a mess

The #22 closed the line too decisively, leaving no room for maneuver for Piastri’s McLaren inside. The impact was inevitable and the Japanese driver’s AT04 suffered the worst, ending up in meadows. Tsunoda was able to continue the race, but was unable to go beyond 12th position. The team therefore has lost four potential points which would have been very useful in the challenge with Alfa and Haas and also to keep Williams within reach. The responsibilities of the class of 2000 appeared clear to everyone and he himself wanted to publicly express his disappointment.

The message on Twitter/X

“I’m very sorry for losing the chance to score, I’m sorry for the team. The car was great and I was driving well until the accident. I can’t wait to make up for it in Brazil”, the message published on Twitter/X. If AlphaTauri were to drop a place in the Constructors’ standings by less than four points, Tsunoda’s mistake could have cost millions of dollars.