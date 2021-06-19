Another mistake, one more elimination in Q1. All this while his teammate travels happily in sixth position, alongside the giants of Formula 1. Yuki Tsunoda in qualifying for the French GP it was once again disappointing. The Japanese rookie crashed into the protective barriers in the first minutes of the session, thus immediately nullifying any chance of access to Q2.

Tsunoda then publicly apologized to the team. A new step back for him after the good seventh place in Baku. Pierre Gasly instead he scored again in Q3, closing his day with a splendid sixth position. Below are the words of the two AlphaTauri home drivers at the end of qualifying.

Yuki Tsunoda: “In qualifying I made a mistake and I want to apologize to the team. I used the yellow curb too much at the first corner and turned around. I tried to brake as much as possible to avoid contact with the barrier, but it was like ice skating. The impact was mild enough, but the car has some damage and so the team will have to work hard tonight for the race. The best way to thank them would be to have a good run. Overtaking here is difficult, but I will push as hard as I can and take advantage of every opportunity that may arise “.

Gasly: ​​”Happy to be among the Ferraris”

Pierre Gasly: “It was a great day and I’m really happy to have qualified sixth. It has been a rather complicated weekend so far, I have never felt completely comfortable with the car and we struggled a little with the changing conditions. We made several changes to the set-up over the weekend and it went well in qualifying. After the disappointment of the cancellation of my first attempt in Q3, I knew I only had one chance to do well. I had an adrenaline rush and I was able to do an even better lap: I am very happy. Tomorrow it will be interesting to race on a typical track, we will start with the same tires as everyone else and therefore the strategy will be fundamental. We will give everything we have and hope to be able to score some good points here, in front of my home crowd“.