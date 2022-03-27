It was once again a two-sided qualification that ofAlphaTauri. On the fast and dangerous circuit of Jeddah Pierre Gasly he managed to harpoon a good ninth position, once again placing his AT03 in Q3. Also in Bahrain the Frenchman had started from the fifth row, but in that case he occupied the tenth position on the grid. Much worse went to his box mate instead, Yuki Tsunoda, finished in last position after not even managing to complete a timed lap. According to the radio messages between the Japanese and his garage, the fault is once again linked to fuel. To cause further concern, however, is the fact that Tsunoda, from his cockpit, did not notice anything strange.

“It was a disappointing day, I had a problem in qualifying that didn’t allow us to score a time. I didn’t hear anything abnormal in the car – declared the Japanese driver – but the team warned me that there was a problem and that I had to return. It’s a real shame, as I was confident enough for this weekend and were aiming for Q3. It won’t be easy to overtake here with all those fast corners, but I’ll do my best to make up ground ”.

“I am really happy to have reached Q3 – commented Gasly instead, fresh from a retirement in the Sakhir race – it wasn’t easy at all, because during Q1 we had some damage to the bottom but we managed to patch it up and still reach the Top 10. However, we need to analyze the data and understand how this problem affected our performance. It was a really hard-fought qualifying and a few tenths separated the cars from fifth to tenth, so I’m happy with my final result. We will fight to get the best possible result in the race, but a long race awaits us: also taking into account the tire degradation seen in practice, I think we will see many different strategies during the race “.