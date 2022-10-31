Disappointing Sunday a Mexico City for theAlphaTauri, which with the ‘zero’ in the standings of Haas was unable to take advantage of the misstep of the latter to move to eighth place in the constructors’ championship. Even the team from Faenza, in fact, did not finish the third last round of the championship in the points zone, neither that Pierre Gasly nor with Yuki Tsunoda.

While the Frenchman was close to the top-10, finishing in 11th position, worse went to the Japanese, forced to withdraw 20 laps from the end following a discussion contact with Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian from McLaren, in an attempt to overtake number 22 at the entrance to turn 6, hit the latter, causing damage to the right side of the A522 such as not to allow the Japanese to continue the race: “It’s a real shame about the result – Tsunoda commented – my tire management had been really good up to that point and I felt confident in the last stint, so I’m Very disappointed that it ended up with such a stupid mistake. Daniel had a different strategy and would have been able to easily pass further ahead, so for such an experienced driver to try to overtake in an area where this is not possible it’s really annoying. We were close to scoring points, which are so valuable to us right now. There are some positive aspects to be drawn from this weekend, but for now I just have to go away and reset, and then come back stronger in Brazil ”.

LAP 51/71 Contact between Ricciardo and Tsunoda 💥 The AlphaTauri car has damage. Tsunoda returns to the pits and is out of the race ❌#MexicoGP # F1 pic.twitter.com/Y4x8NxOruP – Formula 1 (@ F1) October 30, 2022

Nothing to do even for Pierre Gasly, this time limited to his failed goal in getting back in the points from 14th on the starting grid. A comeback that, moreover, pushed the Frenchman to make another mistake during the race, suffering a penalty of 5 seconds for having “I took advantage of leaving the track”. An infringement that, in addition to making his GP more complex, also risks having serious consequences: “It’s a real shame, but we knew it would be difficult to start from P14 – explained the 26-year-old – I gave everything I had and we were close to finishing in the top 10. If we had one more ride I think we could have fight for points. The atmosphere was crazy, like always in Mexico, so it was fantastic, I’m just disappointed that I ran out of points ”.