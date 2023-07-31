Tsunoda returns to the points

The first part of the season ended with the constructors’ standings which sees what theAlpha Tauristops at 3 even after the Belgian Grand Prix. However, right at Spa-Francorchamps, the house from Faenza is back in points zone for the first time after Bakuand once again thanks to the 10th place by Yuki Tsunoda. Protagonist of a first part of the race at high levels, the Japanese then lost ground as the race progressed, however demonstrating the efficiency of the AT04’s aerodynamic updates. The competition is more complicated Daniel Ricciardo; starting from 19th on the grid, the Australian did not go beyond the 16th place final, thus completing his second race since his return to F1 and going on vacation still without points.

With the advent of the summer break, Tsunoda can therefore go on vacation with a certain satisfaction, having also been the only AlphaTauri home rider to have hit the points zone, given Nyck De Vries’ previous results always outside the top-10 , afoot in place of the aforementioned Ricciardo: “The team has done a fantastic job – he has declared – the car was flying and I’m happy to finish in the points before the summer break. A huge compliment to the whole team – the mechanics, the people of Bicester and Faenza and the track engineers. It’s been a long time since I’ve scored points and I’ve struggled in the last few races, so I’m very happy now. We were a bit lucky with a couple of cars retiring in front of us, but I felt really comfortable during the race. The car moved forward naturally and I was just managing my tyres. At one point it rained a bit, but luckily it stopped quite quickly and I was able to keep up and ride steadily. After a horrific day on Saturday, I didn’t want to have that feeling again in the summer break, so I’m glad I was able to extract and maximize the car’s performance. I feel I could give something back to the team, apologize to them and give them some positive energy before the break. Now I will rest as much as possible and prepare for the second half of the season.”

Break at work

Of a completely different opinion, however, Daniel Ricciardoboth in terms of pace and the difficulties accused elsewhere: “Honestly, it was difficult in traffic – he added – perhaps a race in cleaner air could have been better, but in general I’m not convinced we had good pace. It felt like we weren’t never managed to get the most out of the tyres and we couldn’t generate enough grip in the second sector. When we had more free air I felt we were more competitive, but in traffic it was definitely difficult. The reality is that these were my first dry laps with this car on this track. I don’t know this car very well yet and still felt like something was missing, but we’ll find out. Many now look forward to enjoying a well deserved vacation, but for me the situation is a little different since the break is a good opportunity to continue working behind the scenes. After a few days off, I’ll spend some time in the gym and use my training days to further improve my fitness in the race.”