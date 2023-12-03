The Japanese authorities lifted the tsunami alert this Sunday, after it occurred a 7.7 magnitude earthquake recorded on the island of Mindanaosouth of the Philippines.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) lifted this alert on Sunday morning (Japanese local time) and applied to a large area of ​​eastern Japan, including prefectures. from Chiba, Shizuoka and Kagoshima.

The powerful earthquake occurred in the Philippines around 10:30 p.m. (local time) on Saturday and had a depth of about 32.8 kilometers, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) activated the alert for several areas of the archipelago early on Sunday and said that a tsunami of one meter in height could reach Miyako Island and its surroundings in Okinawa, as well as other prefectures, including Aichi, Mie, Wakayama, Tokushima, Kochi and Miyazaki.



The Japanese agency also issued the alert for the Izu island chain, near Tokyo, and the Ogasawara islands, south of the Japanese capital, and warned citizens to stay away from the coast and They would not carry out fishing work until the tsunami warnings were lifted.

During the early morning, a 40-centimeter tsunami was observed on Hachijo Island, in Izu, and the tsunamis also reached the Pacific coast from Kyushu (south) to Kanto (center), according to the Japanese state broadcaster NHK, although according to the authorities , no immediate damage was reported.

In the Okinawa archipelago, the evacuation of several coastal areas of some of its cities was ordered, as occurred in Miyazaki, Kochi or Tokushima.

Tsunami forecasts for many of these JMA areas were between 40 and 10 cm.

EFE

More news